Anaheim police seek info in GardenWalk fight, shooting; 2 men dead

By KCAL-News Staff

Two men died following a fight and a shooting in a parking structure at Anaheim's GardenWalk center early Sunday morning.

Anaheim police officers responded to a report of a fight and a shooting at the parking structure on the 300 block of West Katella Avenue just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Highland resident Deonte Lenin, 32, was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Anaheim Police

Highland resident Deonte Lenin, 32, was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phoenix, Arizona resident Elian Arvayo, 21, was found in a different area of the structure with blunt-force trauma injuries. He was hospitalized, where he later died, police said.

Anaheim police homicide detectives are seeing information from the public about the incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them directly at (714) 321-3669 or through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 10:20 AM

