Anaheim police arrest man after video captures him allegedly abusing dog

Anaheim police arrested a man for allegedly abusing a dog.

The alleged abuse happened on March 9 in the 1400 block of S. Sunkist Street after hearing about a man abusing a dog.

The Orange County Animal Care seized the terrier mix the following day and took it to a local animal hospital to be evaluated. Officers from the Anaheim Police Department arrested Maynard Allen for animal cruelty on March 13.

A photo of the terrier mix seized by Orange county Animal Care. OC Animal Care

Investigators said the video of the abuse was widely shared on social media.

He was booked into jail but was released after posting a $100,000 bail.

Detectives urged anyone with information about the case to contact them at (714) 765-1900. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227 or through their website.

The dog remains in OC Animal Care's car. Because of an ongoing investigation, it is not available for public adoption.

Anaheim police urge any Orange County resident who witnesses animal abuse to call OC Animal Care at (714) 935-6848.