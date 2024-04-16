Anaheim City Council to vote on Disneyland Forward proposal, which would bring $1.9 billion in upgrades to world famous park

A proposal that would bring nearly $2 billion in new rides, attractions, restaurants and shops to Disneyland was the subject of an hours-long and contentious city council meeting in Anaheim on Tuesday.

Residents packed the meeting where council members were set to officially decide the fate of the proposal that would add $1.9 billion in advancements to the park and the surrounding area.

While many support the idea, under the belief that it would only bring more money to the city of Anaheim, plenty of residents have loudly voiced their opposition to the plan in recent months.

The proposal, known as Disneyland Forward, is expected to bring major attractions to property already owned by the park, like the Toy Story parking lot adjacent to Harbor Boulevard.

On top of new rides and theme park attractions, more hotels would be constructed near Disneyland Drive, along with new stores and restaurants in the surrounding area.

"You need to listen to your voting residents," said one person at Tuesday night's meeting.

More than 900 people signed in opposition to the proposal, saying that their main concern is that Disney would buy magic Way from the city for nearly $40 million, shutting it down to residents who use it on a daily basis.

"I would suffer," said Stepahnie Mercadante, who lives nearby. "What's really hard, is that it would make the area around me suffer."

Last week city council members held a public forum to address concerns and answer questions posed by residents, hopeful to create some transparency on the massive project.

"The same protections that they enjoy today, they would see with new uses," said TKTKTK. "For example, rides will have to be set back from 200-to-500 feet. The backside of the ride would have to be the side facing the nearest property line."

Disneyland executives also attended the meeting to tout the potential financial impact it could have on Anaheim, which they say could net more than $100 million in return.