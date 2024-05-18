Amtrak train hits and kills person in North Hollywood

An Amtrak train struck and killed a person in North Hollywood Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire department sent out an alert at 9:44 a.m. saying the person and the train were still at the scene in the 6900 block of Vineland Avenue. Authorities said none of the roughly 150 passengers on the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train were injured.

No other details were released as law enforcement officials investigate.