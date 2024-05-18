Watch CBS News
Local News

Amtrak train hits and kills person in North Hollywood

By KCAL News Staff

/ KCAL News

An Amtrak train struck and killed a person in North Hollywood Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire department sent out an alert at 9:44 a.m. saying the person and the train were still at the scene in the 6900 block of Vineland Avenue. Authorities said none of the roughly 150 passengers on the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train were injured.

No other details were released as law enforcement officials investigate.

KCAL News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com.

First published on May 18, 2024 / 10:23 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.