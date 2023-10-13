Watch CBS News
Local News

Ammonia leaks prompts evacuation, hospitalizations at Buena Park business

By Bj Dahl

/ KCAL News

Amminia leak causes Hazmat situation in Buena Park
Amminia leak causes Hazmat situation in Buena Park 01:22

12 people were decontaminated and 11 transported to hospitals after an ammonia leak in a Buena Park commercial business Friday morning. 

hazmat.jpg
Orange County Fire Authority

The Orange County Fire Authority hazmat team was called out to the 6500 block of Cabellero Blvd. around 9:14 AM after they received a called about a chemical leak. 

According to authorities, after the threat was assessed and mitigated, a total of 12 employees were decontaminated and assessed by firefighter paramedics. 11 people were taken to local hospitals in stable condition and one was treated at the scene and released.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.

First published on October 13, 2023 / 1:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.