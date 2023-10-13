Ammonia leaks prompts evacuation, hospitalizations at Buena Park business

12 people were decontaminated and 11 transported to hospitals after an ammonia leak in a Buena Park commercial business Friday morning.

Orange County Fire Authority

The Orange County Fire Authority hazmat team was called out to the 6500 block of Cabellero Blvd. around 9:14 AM after they received a called about a chemical leak.

According to authorities, after the threat was assessed and mitigated, a total of 12 employees were decontaminated and assessed by firefighter paramedics. 11 people were taken to local hospitals in stable condition and one was treated at the scene and released.

Buena Park-Firefighters, including our hazardous materials units, are on scene in the 6500 block of Cabellero Bl for a hazmat leak in a commercial building. Crews have isolated the area and are treating people exposed. pic.twitter.com/fVN09gaCdg — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) October 13, 2023

The cause of the leak is under investigation.