Ammonia leaks prompts evacuation, hospitalizations at Buena Park business
12 people were decontaminated and 11 transported to hospitals after an ammonia leak in a Buena Park commercial business Friday morning.
The Orange County Fire Authority hazmat team was called out to the 6500 block of Cabellero Blvd. around 9:14 AM after they received a called about a chemical leak.
According to authorities, after the threat was assessed and mitigated, a total of 12 employees were decontaminated and assessed by firefighter paramedics. 11 people were taken to local hospitals in stable condition and one was treated at the scene and released.
The cause of the leak is under investigation.
