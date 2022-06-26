Watch CBS News
Politics

CBS News poll: Americans react to overturning of Roe v. Wade — most disapprove, call it step backward

By Jennifer De Pinto, Kabir Khanna, Fred Backus, Anthony Salvanto

/ CBS News

The American public is rendering its initial judgment on the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and most disapprove of the ruling, including two-thirds of women who disapprove. 

By more than a 20-point margin, Americans call it a step backward rather than forward for America. And women, by more than three to one, think the ruling will make women's lives worse rather than better. 

Those who approve — and in particular, the three-fourths of conservatives who do — say they feel both hopeful and happy. 

As they look ahead, those disapproving of Friday's ruling are especially likely to think the high court might someday limit or end birth control and also same-sex marriage.

decision-approval-all-women.png
step-backward.png
women-life-worse-among-women.png
likelihood-scotus-limit.png

Views on Roe being overturned divide along partisan lines, though perhaps not as completely as political debate or legislative battles might suggest. One in six Democrats approves, and one in five Republicans disapproves. 

Across demographic groups, younger people are especially likely to disapprove; most moderates disapprove along with nine in 10 liberals; two-thirds of Hispanic Americans disapprove, three-fourths of Black Americans and just over half of White Americans disapprove. 

Approval is high among Republicans, those who identify as conservatives, and evangelical Christians.

decision-approval-party.png

Those who approve of Roe being overturned report feeling hopeful most of all, and happy and relieved. White evangelicals are also particularly likely to express these positive sentiments.

feelings-approvers.png

Those who disapprove of the ruling overwhelmingly report feeling upset, angry and — many add — scared.  These feelings are notably more common among the women who disapprove of the decision, compared to the men who do.

Fewer are surprised, in part, perhaps because the ruling was anticipated for weeks.

feelings-disapprovers.png
feelings-disapprovers-gender.png

The fact that Democrats are especially disapproving of the decision has made them more critical of how things are going in the country more generally — and that, in turn, has pushed that overall measure even further down. Today, just 19% of Americans feel things in the country are going well.

things-in-america.png

In the states, most want abortion to be at least legal, even if restricted, and few want it to be illegal in all cases. Most Republicans would want abortion in their state to be legal in at least some circumstances. A third of Democrats would want it to be legal in most, but not all cases. Americans' views on this have been fairly steady in the aggregate for years.

abortion-your-state.png

In terms of next steps, a majority support congressional passage of a federal law to make abortion legal nationwide. It's about the same percentage as those who disapprove of the overturning of Roe.

federal-law.png

While the overturning of Roe has elicited strong feelings, it's not an issue most Americans say has made them any more or less likely to vote in the midterms this year. But for those who report a change in motivation right now, Democrats are more than twice as likely as Republicans to say the Supreme Court's decision will make them more likely to vote. 

And more Democrats are motivated now by the issue than they were before the decision. Fifty percent of Democrats report this decision will make them more likely to vote, up from 40% last month, when overturning Roe was a possibility, but not yet a reality.

roe-midterms.png

This CBS News/YouGov survey is based on a nationally representative sample of 1,591 adults who were recontacted June 24-25 after the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was released, following an initial survey conducted before the decision on June 22-24, 2022 using a nationally representative sample of 2,265 U.S. adults. The margin of error for the total sample in the recontact survey is ±3.0 points.

Toplines

First published on June 26, 2022 / 6:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.