American Legion 43 hosting event to help veterans affected by the Hollywood strike

Nonprofits have teamed up with the American Legion 43 to help connect veterans affected by the ongoing strike in the entertainment industry.

The resource connection event is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 30 at the American Legion Post 43 building in Hollywood. It will start at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. All veterans and their families, no matter if they are union or non-union, are invited to attend.

"The event is to help ensure America's Sons and Daughters, our Veterans, have every resource within their immediate reach," a spokesperson wrote in an email.

The event is completely free. A light breakfast, coffee and drinks will be provided to attendees. Lunch will be provided by the Pan City Grill between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

In addition to legal, mental health and food benefits, nonprofits will help connect veterans and their families to benefits such as state and federal assistance as well as haircuts.

Parking for the event is free and will be located at the Hollywood Bowl Parking Lot D, across the street from the center.