American Airlines to discontinue service to Long Beach Airport

American Airlines announced Friday it will discontinue service to the Long Beach International Airport due to performance expectations not being met.

Customers can expect the last day of operations at the Long Beach airport to be Feb. 28, 2023.

In a statement, American Airlines said:

We are proactively reaching out to customers with travel plans beyond Feb. 28 to offer alternative travel arrangements.

American Airlines currently operates three flights daily between Long Beach and Phoenix.

Officials with the airline said American's operations at other Los Angeles-area airports will remain unimpacted by the discontinuation of service in Long Beach.