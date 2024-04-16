Amed Rosario's RBI infield single in the 13th inning lifts the Rays to a 7-6 win over the Angels

Amed Rosario drove in the winning run with an infield single and the Tampa Bay Rays scored twice in the 13th inning to complete a late comeback and beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-6 on Tuesday night.

Each team scored once in the 10th and 11th innings and the Angels moved ahead in the top of the 13th.

Richie Palacios got the Rays even at 6 with a two-out double in the bottom half of the inning against Carson Fulmer (0-1). Rosario then had a bases-loaded hit down the third-base line that scored Palacios and won it.

The Rays rallied to tie it at 3 in the ninth on a two-out, two-run triple by José Caballero off Carlos Estévez. After two getting outs, the Angels closer allowed singles to Harold Ramírez and Amed Rosario.

Luis Rengifo stole third with one out in the 13th and scored on Zach Neto's RBI single off Garrett Cleavinger (3-0) to put Los Angeles ahead 6-5. After Mike Trout set an Angels' team record with his 971st career walk, Cleavinger coaxed an inning-ending fielder's choice out of Taylor Ward.

Isaac Paredes singled to complete a leadoff 13-pitch at-bat in the 11th against Jose Cisnero that moved Richie Palacios to third. The Rays pulled even at 5 on Ramírez's double-play grounder.

Neto was hit by a pitch and Anthony Rendon drew a walk from Jason Adam, loading the bases with no outs in the 11th. After Trout hit a soft liner to second, center fielder Jose Siri made a running catch into the center field fence on a sacrifice fly by Ward fly as the Angels took a 5-4 lead.

The teams were scoreless in the 12th.

Los Angeles starter José Soriano allowed one run and one hit over five innings in his second major league start. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out six and walked five. He threw 90 pitches, including 48 strikes. His four-seam fastball averaged 100 mph through four innings and ended up at 99.4.

The Angels took a 3-0 lead in the fourth when Mickey Moniak hit a two-run homer and Logan O'Hoppe followed with a solo drive off Aaron Civale.

Civale gave up three runs, five hits and struck out eight in six innings. The 28-year-old righty has given up three or fewer runs, and gone at least five innings in all four starts this season.

Ramírez made it 3-1 on an RBI grounder in the fourth. He drove in all three Tampa Bay runs in Monday night's 7-3 loss to the Angels.

Trout went 1 for 5 and stole his third base of the season. That's the most bases he has swiped in the same season since picking up 11 in 2019.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: INF Brandon Drury (hamstring) was out of the lineup.

UP NEXT

Angels LHP Reid Detmers (3-0, 1.04 ERA) will face Rays RHP Zack Littell (1-0, 1.17 ERA) on Wednesday night.