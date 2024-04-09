Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old and 6-year-old kidnapped from their South LA school

Amber Alert issued for 2 kids abducted from their South LA school

The California Highway Patrol found a pair of kids abducted from their South Los Angeles elementary school.

Photos of the two abducted children and the suspect. CHP

The two children are named Ali Kelly and Cairo Kelly, 6 and 5 years old respectively. The pair was last seen at about 9 a.m. on April 9 near Lovelia P. Flournoy Elementary School at the intersection of E. 111th Street and Compton Avenue in South LA.

Ali is about 4-foot-3 and weighs about 100 pounds with brown eyes. His brother Cairo is about 4-feet tall and weighs 90 pounds with brown eyes.

The suspect, 41-year-old Donald Kelly, is considered armed and dangerous. He is about 5-foot-9 and weighs about 175 pounds.

Police have connected a black 2009 Lincoln MKZ with the license plate of 9LFM954 to the kidnapping. Investigators did not release a possible connection between the children and the suspect.

The agency issued an Ambert Alert for the children but deactivated it with 30 minutes.