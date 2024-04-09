Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old and 6-year-old kidnapped from their South LA school
The California Highway Patrol found a pair of kids abducted from their South Los Angeles elementary school.
The two children are named Ali Kelly and Cairo Kelly, 6 and 5 years old respectively. The pair was last seen at about 9 a.m. on April 9 near Lovelia P. Flournoy Elementary School at the intersection of E. 111th Street and Compton Avenue in South LA.
Ali is about 4-foot-3 and weighs about 100 pounds with brown eyes. His brother Cairo is about 4-feet tall and weighs 90 pounds with brown eyes.
The suspect, 41-year-old Donald Kelly, is considered armed and dangerous. He is about 5-foot-9 and weighs about 175 pounds.
Police have connected a black 2009 Lincoln MKZ with the license plate of 9LFM954 to the kidnapping. Investigators did not release a possible connection between the children and the suspect.
The agency issued an Ambert Alert for the children but deactivated it with 30 minutes.