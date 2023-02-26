Watch CBS News
CBS News Los Angeles

Amber Alert issued for 2 kids abducted from Riverside

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

An Amber Alert has been issued for two children who were allegedly abducted by a 27-year-old man from Riverside. 

amber-alert.jpg

Lilianna Acosta, 6, and Elias Acosta, 2, were abducted after midnight Sunday. 

Lilianna is three-feet, two-inches tall, weighs about 50 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Elias is two-feet, eight-inches tall, weighs about 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

The suspect, Frank Acosta Ortega, is five-feet, eight-inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous. 

Acosta Ortega was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and black pants and driving a silver BMW 3351 with a California license plate No. 9AQR805.   

First published on February 26, 2023 / 6:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.