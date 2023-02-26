Amber Alert issued for 2 kids abducted from Riverside

An Amber Alert has been issued for two children who were allegedly abducted by a 27-year-old man from Riverside.

Lilianna Acosta, 6, and Elias Acosta, 2, were abducted after midnight Sunday.

Lilianna is three-feet, two-inches tall, weighs about 50 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Elias is two-feet, eight-inches tall, weighs about 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect, Frank Acosta Ortega, is five-feet, eight-inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Acosta Ortega was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and black pants and driving a silver BMW 3351 with a California license plate No. 9AQR805.