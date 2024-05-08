Amber Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old last seen in West Covina

Authorities issued an Amber Alert early Wednesday for a 1-year-old who police say was abducted by his father and last seen in the city of West Covina.

California Highway Patrol released the alert about the missing baby just after 1:30 a.m., identifying the child as Weston Landrum and the suspect in his abduction as Wesley Williams, 46. Williams is the father of the infant, according to West Covina police.

An Amber Alert issued May 8, 2024 for a 1-year-old in West Covina. CHP

The pair was last seen around 9 p.m. near North Grand Avenue and North Fairway Lane, and the vehicle Williams is believed to be driving is a 2014 white Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck with the license plate number 75001B3, according to CHP.

Landrum is described by authorities as blonde with blue eyes, standing 3 feet high and weighing 20 pounds. He was wearing camouflage pants and a gray shirt with a picture of a bunny, according to CHP.

Williams has brown hair, blue eyes, stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 190 pounds, CHP officials said. He has a wing tattoo on the front of his neck and was wearing a Hawaiian shirt and blue jeans with gray/blue shoes.

Anyone who sees the man and child should immediately call 9-1-1, authorities said.

CHP said the Amber Alert was issued on behalf of the West Covina Police Department.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.