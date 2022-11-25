Watch CBS News
Amazon workers protest pay, conditions on Black Friday

By CBSLA Staff

November 25, 2022

Just in time for Black Friday, Amazon employees around the world are planning protests against the online retailer. The protest campaign is being called "Make Amazon Pay."

Thousands of warehouse workers are calling for better working conditions and higher pay, and are planning walkouts and demonstrations in about 40 countries, including in the United States.

Some protests highlight Amazon's environmental and social footprint.

Environmental and civil society groups are joining a coalition of trade unions in the effort.

An Amazon spokesman said the company is not perfect, but that it does "Take our role and our impact very seriously," and "offers competitive wages and great benefits."

Amazon said the company does not expect any impact on customers.

First published on November 25, 2022 / 7:11 AM

