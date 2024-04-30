Amazon workers claim company violated California labor laws

At Amazon's Air Hub in San Bernardino, people are working hard to pack and ship packages, but some say they're being short-changed on their rest breaks.

"Every summer we've had at the building, we've had to fight for our rest breaks for heat," ramp agent Cynthia Ayala said.

Ayala said she works outside loading and unloading aircraft for four 10-hour weekly shifts, plus overtime. Under California Labor Law, if someone works over 10 hours, they are entitled to three 10-minute rest breaks. However, Ayala said she and her coworkers are rarely allowed to take that third break.

"I have a friend who was doing six days, working 11.5 hours every single day," Ayala said. "He's told me as a result of doing all of that overtime without breaks. He's told me he's almost gotten into a car accident on the way home because he's so tired."

Amazon has not responded to KCAL News' request for comment about rest breaks. However, in a press release about its first quarter earnings, the company said it plans to invest over $750 million to improve worker safety across its network this year. Inland Empire Amazon Workers United recently led protests and filed grievances with the state, alleging labor law violations at its distribution centers where tens of thousands work.

Now, they're saying missed rest breaks equate to wage theft.

"We want Amazon to tell us how much money they've stolen from us because every time you're not given a third 10-minute break, you are owed an hour of your wage," Ayala said.

The workers want Amazon to give them their three rest breaks without taking away opportunities for overtime. They also want back pay.