Amazon driver falls 13 feet into Apple Valley septic tank

A routine delivery took a frightening turn for an Amazon driver after he fell 13 feet into a septic tank on the job.

Charles Amicangelo said he went around a hole he noticed in the ground while making a delivery at an Apple Valley home. On the way back to his truck, he said the ground gave way, trapping him underground for 40 minutes in sludge and mud.

Amicangelo called his work's dispatch to send help and started recording on his phone to document the scary experience.

Once firefighters were able to free him, he went back to work after taking a quick shower. He says his bosses didn't say he had to, but he felt it was the right thing to do.

"Twenty years in the Marine Corps, we are conditioned to finish the mission," said Amicangelo. "If you can get up and keep moving, you finish the mission."

Amicangelo has to get weekly blood tests to make sure he wasn't exposed to anything.

A spokesperson from Amazon said the company is relieved to know the driver is alright and grateful to local emergency teams for their quick response.