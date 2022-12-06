Allegedly armed man shot by officers at Rialto police station

A person who was allegedly armed and tried to enter the Rialto police station was shot, officers confirmed.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday at 128 North Willow Avenue. A man allegedly armed with an assault rifle was in the parking lot of the station, police said.

One of the officers was reportedly ambushed by the man when he jumped out of a black Dodge charger. The officer said he noticed the suspect with the weapon and shot him multiple times.

"This entire incident took one minute and 50 seconds," said Chief Mark Kling of the Rialto Police Department. "The AR-15 type weapon that the suspect possessed and assaulted the officer with, it is unknown if that was a real weapon or a replica-type weapon."

According to the Rialto Police Department, the suspect was taken to an area hospital after being shot by officers. His condition is unknown.

His identity has not been released but police said he could be a resident of San Bernardino.

