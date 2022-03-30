Alleged killers of 6-year-old Orange shooting victim in court

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Wednesday for the two suspects charged in connection with the death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos who was shot and killed on the 55 Freeway in a road rage incident on May 21.

Aiden was riding in the backseat of his mother's car, on his way to kindergarten, when the road rage shooting happened.

Aiden Leos

After a manhunt that lasted more than two weeks, a couple in their 20s were arrested outside their Costa Mesa apartment in connection to the shooting.

California Highway Patrol, the lead agency in the investigation, announced at the time that they have also located the vehicle and firearm used in the shooting.

"We have recovered what we believe are the weapon and automobile used in the crime," Assistant Chief Don Goodbrand said. "Information from the public throughout this process has been extremely helpful."

The Orange County District Attorney's Office announced shortly after that 24-year-old Marcus Anthony Eriz and 23-year-old Wynne Lee were the two arrested. Eriz is suspected of being the shooter, while Lee is believed to have been the driver.

The OC DA filed one count of murder and discharge of a gun at an inhabited dwelling against Eriz. His girlfriend, Lee, was charged with one felony count of being an accessory after the fact and a misdemeanor count of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Marcus Eriz, Wynne Lee OC DA

Eriz also faces an enhancement for personal discharge of a firearm causing bodily injury and death.

"My precious son had his life ripped away for absolutely no reason...I want nothing more than to find justice," Aiden's mother said.

Aiden's family said during his funeral that even though he was only 6, he was wise and kind beyond his years. Joanna Cloonan, Aiden's mother said everywhere they went with, the 6-year-old would greet strangers with, "Hello, I'm Aiden. What's your name?"

"He loved telling his mother, his sissie and me that we were all beautiful and we believed him," Mary Kate Cloonan, Aiden's grandmother said.

Aiden's "sissie," Alexis Cloonan, said that this is the worst pain she's ever experienced in her life.

Eriz faces a maximum sentence of 40 years to life in prison if convicted on all counts. Lee faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison, plus one year in jail.