All lanes of portion of northbound 110 Freeway closed due to crash
All lanes of the northbound 110 Freeway, just south of the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, are blocked until 7 p.m. because of a vehicle crash, the California Highway Patrol reports.
The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.