All lanes of northbound 101 Freeway blocked in Woodland Hills due to crash

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

All lanes of the northbound 101 Freeway will be blocked for about one hour at Valley Circle Boulevard in Woodland Hills due to a traffic collision. 

Traffic is being diverted at Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 9 p.m. Thursday. It is unclear if there are any injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on March 7, 2024 / 9:23 PM PST

