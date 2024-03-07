All lanes of northbound 101 Freeway blocked in Woodland Hills due to crash

All lanes of the northbound 101 Freeway will be blocked for about one hour at Valley Circle Boulevard in Woodland Hills due to a traffic collision.

Traffic is being diverted at Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 9 p.m. Thursday. It is unclear if there are any injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)