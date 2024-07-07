Hiking trails on Mt. Baldy under evacuation order due to Vista Fire

Evacuation orders have been issued for all hiking trails on Mt. Baldy due to a large wild fire that sparked in the area on Sunday.

As of 3:30 p.m., Cal Fire officials say that the Vista fire has burned nearly 100 acres near the Stockton Flats and Lytle Creek area. At the latest it is 0% contained.

Because of this, San Bernardino County Fire Department crews have ordered all trails in the Mt. Baldy area above resort parking lot to evacuate the area immediately.

Mt. Baldy ski resort Lift No. 1 will be open to help hikers who may need help in evacuation, crews said.

The evacuation order was extended to include the ski resort at around 6 p.m.

More than 250 firefighters were working to battle the flames, which were burning through dense vegetation in steep terrain, according to SBCFD.

No communities on Mt. Baldy are under evacuation order or warning.

It's unclear how the fire started on Sunday.

A timelapse video showing the rapid growth of the fire was provided by Cal Fire and UC San Diego via X, where a large plume could be seen sitting above the mountains.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.