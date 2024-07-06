Alerts issued after 12-year-old girl goes missing from Long Beach

Two law enforcement agencies have issued alerts after a 12-year-old girl went missing from Long Beach.

Teriana Mahomes was last seen on Wednesday afternoon at around 4 p.m. in the 6600 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers.

Teriana Mahomes. Los Angeles Police Department

She was reportedly with her mother's boyfriend, identified as Clark Thomas Wheeler, police said.

Mahomes is described as a Black girl who stands around 4-foot-6 and weighs around 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt with black jean shorts and white shoes.

On top of LAPD's Ebony Alert, the California Highway Patrol also issued an Amber Alert to expand the search efforts for Mahomes.

Anyone who has further information is urged to contact LAPD at (213) 972-7828.