Alec Baldwin reaches settlement in lawsuit with family of Halyna Hutchins

Less than a year after the deadly shooting, Alec Baldwin and the family of Halyna Hutchins have reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the incident on the set of "Rust."

Hutchins died on Oct. 21 when Baldwin discharged a gun being used as a prop on the set of the "Rust" movie set in New Mexico. The bullet struck Hutchins in the chest and hit director Joel Souza, who survived.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Baldwin said, "We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son. We are grateful for everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation."

Matthew Hutchins, who was married to Halyna Hutchins, will be an executive producer of the movie and receive a portion of the profits, according to a report from CNN.

Matthew Hutchins also released a statement about the settlement that read:

"We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed. The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board, in January 2023. I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."