Albert Pujols blasts homerun No. 700, joining Bonds, Aaron and Ruth

Albert Pujols hit the 700th home run of his career Friday night, joining one of MLB's most exclusive lists as just the fourth ever player to achieve the feat.

Pujols blasted a fourth inning pitch from Dodgers pitcher Phil Bickford to left field, his second homer of the game to achieve the accomplishment only three others before him have done throughout the history of Major League Baseball.

Though playing for the opposing team, the crowd at Dodger Stadium went wild as Pujols rounded the bases, cementing himself on the list of baseball's all-time greats. He finished the 2021 season with Los Angeles before returning to his original franchise in St. Louis for his final season.

He hit his 699th homer an inning prior off of Andrew Heaney, sending a 1-2 pitch deep to left field.

Pujols, who has steadily climbed the ranks of the all-time home run leaderboard this season, took over sole possession of No .4 on Sept. 11, passing Alex Rodgriguez (696).

He now ranks behind just three other players, Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714).

The accomplishment, just the latest in his prolific 21-year run, comes as Pujols reaches the final days of his playing career as he plans to retire at the end of the season.

Prior to his time with the Dodgers, Pujols joined the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim in 2011, signing a massive 10-year, $240 deal. He was released from the contract in early 2021, at which point he inked a one-year deal with the Boys in Blue.

Pujols' first career home run came back on April 6, 2001, and since then, he's won three National League MVP awards, a Rookie of the Year Award, 11 All-Star Game berths, two Gold Gloves, six Silver Sluggers, one batting title and two World Series Championships.

More to come.