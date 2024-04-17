Alaska Airlines and Horizon flights resume after briefly grounded

Alaska Airlines and Horizon flights resumed after the company asked the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a ground stop for all departures nationwide due to a computer issue Wednesday morning.

The ground stop went into effect around 7:50 a.m. PT and then it was lifted at 8:30 a.m., the company said. It was lifted around

"This morning we experienced an issue while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates our weight and balance," said Alaska Airlines in a statement. "We're working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage guests to check the status of their flights on alaskaair.com or the Alaska App prior to heading to the airport.

At least three Alaska Airline departures were delayed at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday morning.