Bird rescue group seeing alarming influx of sick brown pelicans from all over Southern California

Something is sickening Southern California's brown pelicans, and rescue workers have no idea why.

More than 101 new brown pelicans have been brought into the International Bird Rescue's Los Angeles Wildlife Center since May 12, and the center says they expect even more this week. Many of the pelicans are coming in with multiple fish hooks, and some have been hit by cars, but a few are just cold and starving.

"We're seeing a mix of fledglings, second-year birds, and mature adults, which makes me think it could be a food supply issue rather than a simple influx of starving fledglings," Dr. Rebecca Duerr, Bird Rescue's director of research and veterinary science, said in a statement.

The rescue group says they suspect birds are failing to find enough to eat, or taking extra risks when foraging for food.

International Bird Rescue says they are in need of donations, particularly extra large pet carriers, large pans, and, of course, money, to help care for the large influx of sick birds.

People were urged to watch out for pelicans landing in unusual locations, such as along Pacific Coast Highway. Anyone who finds a pelican in need of care can contact the International Bird Rescue's Bird HelpLine at (310) 514-2573. During off hours local animal control officers can deliver the birds to Bird Rescue in San Pedro or the Marine Animal Rescue. Birds found in Malibu can be helped by contacting the California Wildlife Center or calling (310) 458-9453.