United Airlines flight diverted to San Francisco airport due to "potential security issue"

PIX Now evening edition 11-13-23 PIX Now evening edition 11-13-23 08:05

SAN FRANCISCO — A United Airlines flight was diverted to San Francisco Monday evening due to a "potential security issue," a spokesperson for the airline said.

United flight 1909 was originally headed to Vancouver, having left from Los Angeles, and it landed safely at SFO around 9:30 p.m., an SFO duty manager said.

"The flight landed safely and was met by local law enforcement. We are working to get our customers to their final destination as soon as possible," United said.

Officials said the threat came from inside the plane while it was over Northern California. The incident concluded with the threat being deemed not credible, the duty manager said.

United said there were 148 passengers onboard with eight crew members. The airline said the flight was met by local law enforcement upon landing but there was no word on whether anyone was arrested.

Flight 1909 left SFO for Vancouver at 7:06 a.m. Tuesday, according to online flight trackers.