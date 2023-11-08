Air quality experts find asbestos in debris from Tustin hangar fire

Air quality experts urged Tustin residents to limit their time outside on Thursday after crews detected asbestos at the historic hangar that burned down yesterday.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District collected the samples from the public land surrounding the hangar. It collected samples from around the historic air base and surrounding neighborhood to determine if airborne toxins, like benzene, were present. Crews also established mobile monitoring to detect lead and arsenic.

Authorities issued a Smoke Advisory to warn residents about the potential health risks from the smoke and ash looming in the area.

"Everyone should be aware of the recommended precautions to reduce the health effects of smoke and ash from building fires," said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, Orange County's Director of Public Health Services. "Extra measures may be needed for those with pre-existing medical conditions like heart or lung disease, those with disabilities, older adults, children, and those who may be working outdoors."

In addition to limiting their time outside, health officials advised residents to keep their windows closed and avoid contact with the ash from the fire. People with heart or lung disease, including asthma, older adults, children and pregnant women should be extra cautious around the debris.

Public Health also urged residents to avoid using wood fireplaces, gas logs, gas stoves, or even lighting candles or incense inside homes.

If residents must go outside, the OC Health Care Agency recommends they wear an N95 mask or P100 respirator.