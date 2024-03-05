Agoura Hills man stung by scorpion in Las Vegas hotel

An Agoura Hills man had a scary encounter in a luxury Las Vegas hotel room when he was reportedly bitten by a scorpion.

Michael Farchi said he was staying at the Venetian's Palazzo Tower on the Las Vegas strip when he was stung by a scorpion on his private parts while sleeping.

Farchi said he woke up in excruciating pain on December 26, adding he was stung by the scorpion multiple times.

"I didn't know what it was," Farchi said. "It felt like a sharp knife or glass stabbing me."

Farchi said he immediately reached under the covers to discover the scorpion and notified the hotel staff. He went to the hospital.

A statement from the Venetian said:

To preserve the privacy of our guests, we're unable to comment on this incident. The resort has protocols for all incidents and we can confirm they were followed in this incident.