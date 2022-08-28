Agoura community mourning death of football player

A community is devastated after a 15-year-old boy died on Thursday.

Freshman Carter Stone, who played football at Agoura High School, passed away from an undiagnosed heart tumor, his father Brian Stone announced in a Facebook post.

The Agoura High football team announced Stone's death Saturday on Twitter.

A moment of silence for Carter. A lone helmet for 76. We sadly yet proudly honor our teammate and friend, Carter Stone. Our entire community is devastated as we mourn his passing and support his incredible family. Carter loved football and we loved him. @AHS_Chargers @CoachCroick pic.twitter.com/DQTmf0rdQ5 — Agoura High School Football (@Atownfootball) August 28, 2022

Carter Stone underwent arthroscopic surgery for a shoulder injury at Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, according to the Ventura County Star.

After undergoing complications during the surgery, he was airlifted to Children's Hospital Los Angeles where doctors discovered a heart tumor related to an undiagnosed T-cell leukemia, Agoura head football coach Dustin Croick told the VC Star.

Brian Stone said a memorial will be held soon to honor his son Carter.

The family is urging anyone willing to help to make a donation to the Agoura High football team.