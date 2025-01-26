After losing her home in the Eaton Fire, woman returns to resume her daily walk in search of normalcy

Sue Kujkwa had called Altadena home for 32 years, taking a walk through her neighborhood every morning.

On Sunday, she returned to continue her daily walk, though her home, located west of Lake Avenue, was destroyed in the Eaton Fire.

"I lived here for 32 years, west of Lake. I walked every morning in this neighborhood. So, we're looking to see what we see," she said.

Hoping for a sense of normalcy, she was instead confronted with a painful new reality.

"How the quirky little house that once had paper plates on is just gone. The yards that people worked so hard to fix up—gone. It's so sad," she said through tears.

The Eaton Fire, which started on January 7th, destroyed around 9,418 structures and damaged 1,073 more. By Saturday, it was 95 percent contained after burning through 14,021 acres.