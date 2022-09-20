Watch CBS News
Affordable rental housing development breaks ground in South Los Angeles

By CBSLA Staff

A housing project that has been planned for decades finally broke ground Monday in South Los Angeles.

A mixed-use, 50-unit affordable rental housing development called Serenity will be built on the Southside Church of Christ's former parking lot on Manchester Avenue. The five-story development will include units for the homeless and seniors.

"We hope, trust and pray that it'll be a blessing to the community. Our young people have looked forward to this, and we're going to serve them in this community," said Dr. Carl C. Baccus, pastor of Southside Church of Christ.

The Los Angeles City Department of Housing pitched in more than $9 million to help the project come to fruition, along with nearly $20 million in tax exempt and taxable bonds. 

Theres no word yet on when the development is set to be completed.

September 20, 2022

