Additional evacuations lifted as firefighters report 90% containment of Coastal Fire

Coastal Fire now 90% contained, evacuations lifted for all but 30 homes

Coastal Fire now 90% contained, evacuations lifted for all but 30 homes

Coastal Fire now 90% contained, evacuations lifted for all but 30 homes

After almost a week of burning, the Coastal Fire has neared complete containment by firefighters in Laguna Niguel.

As of Monday evening, Orange County Fire Authority crews detailed that the 200 acre blaze was at 90% containment.

With crews continuing to get the upper hand on the remaining fire, additional evacuations were lifted in the area, reducing the total from over 70 to just 30 - all located on Coronado Pointe.

The initial amount of homes evacuated as a result of the fire was over 900.

20 homes were destroyed by the fire and 11 were damaged, as high-powered winds and hot temperatures provided devastating fuel to the flames.

Residents of the area still impacted by the Coastal Fire were encouraged to contact Laguna Niguel city staff members at (949) 362-4300 for assistance and resources.