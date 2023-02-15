Actress Raquel Welch dies at age 82

Actress Raquel Welch passed away Wednesday morning after a brief illness at the age of 82 years old, according to TMZ along with Variety and CNN.

Details about her illness have not been released yet. Welch leaves behind her two children, Damon and Tahnee Welch.

Welch first rose to fame in 1966 for her roles in "Fantastic Voyage" and "One Million Years B.C."

Welch only had a handful of lines in 'B.C.' but it was her wardrobe that grabbed the worlds attention, which was a simple and skimpy deerskin bikini.

Throughout the 60s and 70s Welch won many awards, including a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy for "The Three Musketeers." She was also nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in the television drama 'Right or Die' in 1987.

Welch was also named as one of the "100 Sexiest Stars in Film History" in an issue of Empire magazine in 1995 and was ranked #3 in Playboy's "100 Sexiest Stars of the 20th Century."