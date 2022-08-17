Actress arrested in Santa Monica; originally reported missing by her family

A 37-year-old actress from Australia was arrested Friday in Santa Monica after police said she charged them, displayed "aggressive behaviors" and bit one officer on the shoulder.

According to a release from the Santa Monica Police Department, the incident, which was reported as battery, occurred at around 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Arizona Avenue.

Police said that a woman, later identified as Laura McCulloch, reportedly threw a drink at a restaurant patron and their 2-year-old child, and that when officers approached her, she yelled expletives at them and showed signs of intoxication.

"During efforts to detain her, she became physically combative, kicked at officers and bit one officer on the shoulder," the release stated.

McCulloch was then booked into the Santa Monica Jail on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Unaware that she'd been jailed, the 37-year-old's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and launched an effort on social media to find her.

McCulloch made her first appearance in court on Tuesday.

