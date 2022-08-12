Actress Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' after crashing into Mar Vista home, rep says

A representative of Anne Heche announced that the actress is "not expected to survive" after crashing her car into a Mar Vista home last Friday.

"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive," her representative Holly Baird said in a statement.

Heche was taken to the intensive care unit following the crash and was subsequently placed in a medically-induced coma.

"At this time she is in extreme critical condition she has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident," Heche's manager said in a statement last Monday.

Heche's representative said she was on life support to determine if any of her organs could be donated.

"It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable," Baird said.

At about 11 a.m. Friday, Heche, 53, crashed into a Mar Vista home, causing a "heavy fire," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews rescued Heche out of her car and rushed her to the hospital in critical condition, the department added.

"Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work -- especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light," Baird said.

Heche was being treated at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital.