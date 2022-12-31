Actors, athletes mourn death of Barbara Walters on Twitter

Barbara Walters, the iconic TV journalist known for her interviews with presidents, world leaders and Hollywood stars, has died at the age of 93, a representative said.

Cindi Berger, a representative for Walters said: "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women."

Friday, actors reacted to the news of Walters' passing on Twitter.

Barbara Walters was an American institution. As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/HokDilM6Rj — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 31, 2022

Actress Lynda Carter posted a tribute.

I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York. pic.twitter.com/fxSyU6BQk4 — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) December 31, 2022

Robert Iger, the CEO of Disney shared the sad news.

Barbara Walters never flinched when questioning the world’s most powerful people. She held them accountable. She cared about the truth and she made us care too. Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be just as unrelenting. We are all better off because of her. — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) December 31, 2022

Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tweeted that Walters made us care about important issues.

I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor. — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) December 31, 2022

Star Jones, who was on "The View" as one of the original four co-hosts with Walters, posted a tribute to Twitter.