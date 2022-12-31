Actors, athletes mourn death of Barbara Walters on Twitter
Barbara Walters, the iconic TV journalist known for her interviews with presidents, world leaders and Hollywood stars, has died at the age of 93, a representative said.
Cindi Berger, a representative for Walters said: "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women."
Friday, actors reacted to the news of Walters' passing on Twitter.
Actress Lynda Carter posted a tribute.
Robert Iger, the CEO of Disney shared the sad news.
Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tweeted that Walters made us care about important issues.
Star Jones, who was on "The View" as one of the original four co-hosts with Walters, posted a tribute to Twitter.
