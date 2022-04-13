Actor Joseph Gatt arrested for alleged "sexually explicit" online communication with minor in another state

An actor has been arrested for allegedly communicating sexually with a minor online, and police need help identifying any other potential victims.

(credit: LAPD)

Joseph Gatt, 50, was arrested last Wednesday and released the same day after posting $5,000 bail. A court date has not been scheduled for him.

The LAPD's Internet Crimes Against Children task force served a search warrant on Gatt's home, in the area of 3rd Street and La Jolla, after receiving information he had been communicating online in a "sexually explicit" manner with a minor in another state. He was ultimately arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for contact with a minor for sexual offense.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Joseph Gatt attends 2019 Comic-Con International - Red Carpet For "The Boys" on July 19, 2019 in San Diego, California. Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Gatt is an actor, with credits that include "Game of Thrones," Star Trek: Into Darkness," "Thor," and Disney's live-action "Dumbo," according to IMDB, which lists his age as 47.

The LAPD says they are seeking to identify any additional victims of Gatt, so an image of the actor was released to the public.

Anyone with information about Gatt or believes they are a victim can call Detective Denos Amarantos at (562) 624-4027.