Actor Gary Busey being investigated for involvement in hit-and-run in Malibu

Actor Gary Busey under investigation for alleged role in hit-and-run in Malibu

Authorities are investigating Oscar-nominated actor Gary Busey for his alleged role in a hit-and-run crash that happened in Malibu in late August.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators, the crash happened on August 30 at around 3:30 p.m., when deputies were dispatched to the 23000 block of Pacific Coast Highway.

Upon their arrival, the deputies were told that Busey had driven into a woman's car, but instead of stopping to provide his documents, he continued driving.

Circumstances surrounding the crash currently remain unknown as the investigation continues.

Busey, now 79, is known for a wide range of movies over the span of his career. He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1978 for his role as Buddy Holly in "The Buddy Holly Story," as well as roles in movies like "Point Break," "Lethal Weapon," and "Under Siege."