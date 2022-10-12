Activists march against potential dredging project in Newport Harbor

For the second time this month, the group "Friends of Newport Harbor" marched to city hall to protest against a potential new dredging project.

The group wants the city council to stop the application headed to the California Coastal Commission that seeks authorization to build a confined aquatic dredge, or CAD, in Newport Bay.

"Pull it so that we can review and do proper testing and follow the proper guidance provide by the army corps," said Shana Conzelman, a member of Friends of Newport Harbor.

Officials said the harbor has to be dredge regularity to get rid of sediment that would otherwise stop boats and ships from moving through. While demonstrators said they agree with the dredging, they are worried about the potential environmental risks since it would go through their residential and recreational harbor.

"Once the hole goes in and toxic materials are placed there you can never dredge that area again," said Conzelman. "Which is not healthy for the bay."

This has been on the city council's radar since 2019 after mercury-tainted sediment was found near the turning basin and near Lido Peninsula. Newport Beach spokesperson John Pope said in an email that the dredging plan has to be analyzed and approved by multiple outside agencies. Additionally, the sediment must not be toxic or hazardous and any sediment will be contained in a system that stops material from making contact where boats, swimmers and wildlife go through.

"The sediment is in our harbor today," said Conzelman. "It is not another city's problem. We can't dump it in the ocean. We own it. We need to do something with it."

The city council heard everyone's concerns Monday night but didn't stop the plan. Despite this, the Friends of Newport Harbor said their fight isn't over.

"We are not going to give up," said Conzelman. "We are going to go to the Coastal Commission with a busload of people on Friday. We are lawyered up should that need be."

The Coastal Commission meeting is in San Diego this Friday and the organization will determine if the proposal is fit for approval.