Activists gather nationwide, locally to speak up for abortion rights

Women and men passionate about choice and abortion rights marched up Hollywood Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

The group RiseUp4AbortionRights held protests in several cities across the nation, including Los Angeles. They set up in the heart of Hollywood to spread the word about what they call the erosion of reproductive rights and potential criminalization of abortion in many states.

"It's actually shocking because I'm from Mexico (and) we see the U.S. as a more progressive society especially California," Mariana Gomez said.

"There's certain people greedy for power. They want to tell other people what to do and that's not American we should have the

freedom to do what we want to do and a woman should have a basic right to do what she wants to do with her own body," Brad McClanahan told CBSLA Reporter Michelle Gile.

All eyes will be on an upcoming Supreme Court ruling regarding abortion. Mississippi passed a law prohibiting abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. A court ruled it was unconstitutional. An appeal is now headed before the Supreme Court.

"The Supreme court is currently deliberating on a case Dobbs (Vs) Jackson in which they were explicitly asked to overturn Roe (Vs) Wade. This decision is about to come down in either late May or early June," Skyler Soloman, LA RiseUp4AbortionRights activist said.

Meantime, LA's City Council president Nury Martinez has just introduced a motion in support of Roe Vs. Wade and abortion

rights for all women. She told colleagues that Los Angeles stands with and for women.