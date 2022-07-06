Academy Museum of Motion Pictures names Jacqueline Stewart as new president

Jacqueline Stewart was named Wednesday as director and president of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Stewart, who was appointed the museum's chief artistic and programming officer in 2020, will begin her duties as director and president on July 18.

Stewart succeeds Bill Kramer, who was appointed CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences last week.

"The Board warmly and unanimously agrees that Jacqueline Stewart is the ideal choice to lead the Academy Museum into the future," Ted Sarandos, chair of the museum's board of trustees and co-CEO of Netflix, said in a statement.

"A strong and inspiring partner to Bill Kramer throughout the period leading up to our opening, she gave indispensable direction to the curatorial program that has been so widely admired. Her assumption of the role of director and president is a testament to both the intellectual heft of the Academy Museum and its institutional strength," the statement continued.

Stewart, described as one of the world's leading scholars, curators and public educators on cinema, is also chair of the National Film Preservation Board.

In 2021, she was honored as a MacArthur Foundation Fellow and in 2019 was a senior fellow at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Stewart was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2018.