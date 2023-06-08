Watch CBS News
A street death investigation closes Metro's Indiana station

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The Metro L Line Indiana station in East Los Angeles is closed as a dead body investigation is underway.

Barriers block off a section in the middle of the road at Indiana Street and First Street as authorities investigate.

There is no train service in East LA between Soto and Indiana Stations.

The original call came in around 5:10 a.m. as a "person down."

No further information is available.

