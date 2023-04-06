A new state mandate threatens the future of Newport's Balboa Island Ferry

A new state mandate aimed at improving air quality could put a 100-year-old Newport Beach nostalgic and practical ferry operation out of business.

The Balboa Island Ferry went into business in 1919 to transport cars and passengers across 800 feet of water between Balboa Island and Newport's Balboa Peninsula. To this day, it's still doing that. But the family who owns the Balboa Island Ferry says they can't meet the demands of the new state mandate.

In December, the California Air Resources Board implemented new regulations that require commercial harbor craft to start using renewable diesel fuel this year and begin the process of converting to zero-emission engines, electric, by the end of 2025.

With that deadline in place, ferry operators say electric conversion costs are just too astronomical for the company's three boats. It's reported that the conversion cost for even just one of the boats is around $2.5 million, plus there's the cost of putting in the battery charging stations on shore. Owners say they can't do it.

The California Air Resources Board stated they are open to discussions with the ferry company about funding and what extension options are possible under the current regulation.

State Assemblywoman Diane Dixon reported that she hopes the ferry company is granted an exemption, to push the conversion deadline back.