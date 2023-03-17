A Long Beach elementary school closes for several days amid a norovirus outbreak

Carver Elementary School in Long Beach is closed Friday through Tuesday, March 21 in efforts to control a norovirus outbreak.

The Long Beach Unified School District reported that there were more than 130 norovirus cases among students and staff at the school since Feb. 22. The Long Beach Health Department issued the closure requirement.

"We ask that you keep students home from school through Tuesday. A health screening process will be implemented as students return to school on Wednesday morning," LBUSD wrote on the Carver Elementary School website.

A deep cleaning at the school during the closed period will be conducted.

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes sudden vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, and abdominal pain with symptoms emerging 24 to 48 after being exposed.

People can become infected with norovirus typically by eating contaminated food, drinking contaminated liquids, touching contaminated surfaces, or having direct contact with someone else who is showing symptoms.