'A great actor has left us;' Hollywood reacts to James Caan's death

After learning that legendary actor James Caan had died at the age of 82, celebrities took to social media to pay their respects after the news was announced.

Caan was best known for roles in "The Godfather," "Brian's Song," "Misery" and "Elf." His death was announced via his official Twitter page on Thursday morning.

Billy Dee Williams, who starred alongside Caan in "Brian's Song," shared a recent photo of the duo, accompanied by a heartfelt statement.

Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy 💔#jamescaan pic.twitter.com/s7lfMzMlh3 — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) July 7, 2022

Adam Sandler admitted his idolization of Caan on Twitter shortly after the news broke saying he "always wanted to be like him."

James Caan. Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love. pic.twitter.com/a0q8rCP1Yl — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) July 7, 2022

Rob Reiner, who worked with Caan on several projects including "Misery", issued his condolences via Twitter.

So sorry to hear the news. I loved working with him. And the only Jew I knew who could calf rope with the best of them. Love to the family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 7, 2022

Rob's son, Jake, also a CBS News Los Angeles reporter, seconded down on his father's statement.

Even though Kathy Bates won the Oscar, James Caan gave an Oscar-worthy performance in Misery - my favorite of his films. One of the greatest actors of our time. RIP https://t.co/UUxlZATPqG — Jake Reiner (@Reiner_Jake) July 7, 2022

Fellow actor Gary Sinise took to Twitter to say that it "was wonderful to know him & call him a pal."

Very sad to hear the news that James Caan has died. Heartbroken for his family & his friends. Wonderful to know him & call him a pal. Jimmy was so supportive of Gary Sinise Foundation & my work w/ our veterans. He will be missed. Thank you my friend. Rest In Peace. God bless you pic.twitter.com/BJYJkSepOW — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) July 7, 2022

Barbra Streisand shared an old photo of the pair, saying he "was so talented."

I’m so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He was so talented. #JamesCaan pic.twitter.com/5CB1NKTYa9 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 7, 2022

Antonio Banderas said "a great actor has left us," accompanied by Caan in several of his best-known roles.

A great actor has left us. Deepest condolences to all of his family and loved ones. RIP @James_Caan pic.twitter.com/GeDnlBVHvB — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) July 7, 2022

Jon Lovitz called working with Caan "the highlight of my career."

Well, this just sucks about James Caan. I was lucky enough to work with him & be friends. Always a fun guy to be around. He was always supportive of my career. He even did a cameo in my tv special and got Robert Duvall to be in it. A highlight of my career. God bless James Caan. — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) July 7, 2022

In a thread of tweets Jennifer Tilly recalled humorous memories with Caan onset, where he was widely regarded to be one of the biggest pranksters in Hollywood.

Coppola came roaring out to direct the next scene, grabbed the sandwich off the plate & gobbled it down. Immediately tears started squirting out of his eyes & he started yelling“What is this? What did you do to me?!

And Jimmy said meekly “Did I ask you to eat my sandwich? Did I?” — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) July 7, 2022

Andy Richter recalled a few of the many traits that made James Caan who he was.

Holly Robinson-Peete joined the throngs of celebrities remembering Caan's legendary career.

Rest In Peace James Caan! What a life🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/1fBvVzxa5x — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) July 7, 2022

Piers Morgan shared a photo of Caan as Sonny Corleone accompanied by a message.

RIP James Caan, 82.

Brilliant actor - loved him as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, such a ferocious, menacing, magnificent performance. Met him once at a party in LA and he was a very funny & highly entertaining man. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/vi4oI36v4l — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 7, 2022

Director James Gunn recalled the impact that Caan's films had on him as he grew up.

Rest In Peace James Caan. There are so many movies of his I love, The Godfather films of course being at the very top, but here are a few more I adore (Thief in particular was a Gunn family classic - I had the poster on my wall in high school). 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/mhrtGMzB0S — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 7, 2022

Cary Elwes offered his condolences as well on Twitter.