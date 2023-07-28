Watch CBS News
A $50,000 pair of Apple tennis shoes are on the market

Want to dress to impress, or at least don a great conversation starter? There's a $50,000 pair of Apple tennis shoes for sale, and if you're a men's size 10.5, they're available on the Sotheby's website.

The vintage shoe from the 1990s was a one-time conference giveaway, custom-made for Apple employees. They're all white, with the old-school rainbow Apple logo adorning the shoe.

The shoe was a  one-time conference giveaway made exclusively for Apple employees. Sotheby's

Sotheby's product description calls the shoe "one of the most obscure in existence and highly coveted on the resale market."

The shoes do have yellowing around the midsoles and glue, with light marks on the toe boxes -- Sotheby's states these characteristics are consistent with age.

Apple at one time did have its own clothing line. It launched 'The Apple Collection' in 1986, which was later discontinued. 

