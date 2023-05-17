A 169-panel quilt made by the community honors the late Gloria Molina

A 169-panel quilt made by the community, to be sewn together by the East L.A. Stitchers -- honors the late Gloria Molina

As a Latina, Molina 1948-2023, was a trailblazer in local and state politics and helped launch the museum where the tribute quilt is being assembled.

Molina was an artist, she loved quilting, and part of her work is displayed at the LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in Los Angeles, where there is also a larger exhibit that takes a look at her life and legacy.

The public is invited to be part of the quilt, by writing their message to Molina, or in honor of Molina on a fabric square which will then be sewn together as a blanket.

Panels read "Gracias Gloria!," one had a drawing of her head, while another read "To Be a Strong Woman."

"She told us it was important for us to express our unique point of view as Latinos and Latinas. There is no other group like us and we are forever grateful to Gloria for forever creating a space for us to express our point of view," said Betty Palomino of the East L.A. Stitchers.

Molina was the first Latina elected to the State Assembly, L.A. City Council and the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes is a museum and cultural center that preserves the Latino experience and preserves stories.

There will be a celebration of life ceremony for Molina at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes July 15. Once the quilt is completed, it will be presented to Molina's family.