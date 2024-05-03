Going to the 95th Los Angeles County Fair? Here's what to know.

Pig races and pickle splits at the LA County Fair

The 95th Los Angeles County Fair will kick of its 16-day run at Fairplex in Pomona on Friday, May 3, and it will run through May 27.

The theme of the fair is "Stars, Stripes & Fun," celebrating the county's diverse communities through song and dance, exhibits and foods, from corn dogs to turkey legs, tacos to red beans and rice, plantains to funnel cake and more.

"We are excited to embrace Southern California's cultural mosaic with Stars, Stripes and Fun," said Walter Marquez, Fairplex's president and CEO.

There will be over 70 rides, 29 games and 20 food concessions in the fair's carnival conducted by Ray Cammack Shows.

LA Fair Concert Series

May 3: WAR band

May 4: TLC

May 5: Ramón Ayala

May 10: T.I.

May 11: Berlin

May 12: Parmalee Chase Rice

May 17: The Manhattans, Jimmie JJ Walker, Ohio Players, The Original Lakeside

May 18: Dustin Lynch

May 19: Banda Machos, Mi Banda El Mexicano, Banda Maguey

May 24: Midland, Stephen Wilson Jr.

May 25: The Outlaws, 38 Special, Molly Hatchet

May 26: Los Tucanes de Tijuana

Other Fair Attractions

NextFest LA will be coming to the fair Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5, with emerging artists performing at various stages throughout Fairplex.

Expo Hall 9 will take people back to the "good ol' days" of skates, Pac-Man and pinball with Skate-R-Cade. Guests can rollerstake for free and play arcade games.

The Fairplex Garden Railroad will be celebrating its 100th anniversary and the historic model train will be display along with a special 100 Years of Model Trains "Birthday Cake."

The Flower & Garden Pavillion's 'We are LA' will be a tribute to what makes the county the bounty of culture that it is. The exhibition will highlight the "true stars" of the region.

The Millard Sheets Art Center will host an exhibition from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art of famed Mexican artist Rufino Tamayo.

Attendees can also experience the Barnyard Pig Races, Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, and America's Great Outdoors event featuring reptiles and wild burros, a magic show and learn about the nation's state parks.

Ticket and Parking Information

Tickets for fairgoers ages 13-59 purchased on online are $10 Friday, and $17 Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for the three Thursdays, May 9, 16 and 23, will be $16.

Prices increase throughout the month with $19 May 10-12, $22 May 17-19, and $25 May 24-27.

Tickets for children ages 6-12 and seniors 60 and older purchased in advance online will be $12 throughout the entire run.

Fair schedule

On opening day the fair will operate from 5 to 11 p.m.

For the remainder of its run, Thursday through Sunday and Memorial Day, the fair will be operate from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The fair will be closed Monday through Wednesday, except for its final day May 27.

Parking is $20 in advance online and $25 at the gate. RV parking is $40, located at Yellow Lot Gate 17.

Payment for parking, admission and concert tickets are cashless.

The fair evolved from a commercial-industrial show first held along the Southern Pacific railroad siding in downtown Pomona in 1921. It proved so successful that the businessmen who produced it held the first Los Angeles County Fair in October 1922.