9 pedestrians recovering after pickup truck runs onto sidewalk in Westlake District

Nine pedestrians are recovering Sunday after a pickup truck ran onto a sidewalk in the Westlake District.

The crash Saturday unfolded at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street.

Witnesses say the driver jumped a curb, hit a light pole, smashed into street vending stands and hit nine people, including two children.

Two 8-year-olds and four adults, along with the truck's driver and passenger, were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters say none of those injuries appear to be life-threatening but one person was seriously hurt.