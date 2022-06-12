Watch CBS News
9 pedestrians recovering after pickup truck runs onto sidewalk in Westlake District

By CBSLA Staff

CBS Los Angeles

9 pedestrians recovering after pickup truck runs onto sidewalk in Westlake District
Nine pedestrians are recovering Sunday after a pickup truck ran onto a sidewalk in the Westlake District. 

The crash Saturday unfolded at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street. 

Witnesses say the driver jumped a curb, hit a light pole, smashed into street vending stands and hit nine people, including two children. 

Two 8-year-olds and four adults, along with the truck's driver and passenger, were taken to the hospital. 

Firefighters say none of those injuries appear to be life-threatening but one person was seriously hurt. 

CBSLA Staff
First published on June 12, 2022 / 5:44 AM

