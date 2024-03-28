Watch CBS News
At least 14 injured in crash involving MTA bus in Leimert Park

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

At least 14 people were injured in a three-vehicle crash, including an MTA bus in the Leimert Park area on Thursday. 

The crash happened at around 3:40 p.m. in the 3500 block of W. 39th Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department. 

They arrived to find one car that had rolled onto its side during the collision, another that had come to a stop near a light pole, and the bus. 

Firefighters said that nine of the 14 people injured were taken to a local hospital. Three of the transports suffered moderate injuries, and six were in fair condition.

The rest of the patients declined transport. 

The people injured were from the bus and the other vehicles involved. 

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 28, 2024 / 4:42 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

